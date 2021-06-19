Hell in a Cell: 5 Betrayals that could rock WWE for the next few months- Major return, End of legendary tag team unit

Hell in a Cell is slated to happen this weekend, and much to the surprise of fans, Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio was moved off the card. Reigns has been the MVP of WWE in recent months (apologies to the actual MVP), and hence, this was a surprising decision indeed.

Fans immediately arrived at the conclusion that this move was made so that the surprises that happen at Hell in a Cell do not get overshadowed. After all, Roman Reigns steals the show with whatever he does, and as a consequence, WWE's twists on the same show would have felt underwhelming.

There's no guarantee that one or more of these swerves will happen at Hell in a Cell this weekend. That said, it could all potentially happen because of how RAW and SmackDown have shaped up before the pay-per-view.

Please feel free to share your thoughts, views, and comments in the space below. Would you like to see one or more of these betrayals? Or would you like WWE to maintain the status quo at Hell in a Cell?

#5 Keith Lee returns at Hell in a Cell to attack Drew McIntyre

I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment... whether in dm's, tweets, or comments. I miss you all.



But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return...and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover. 💜 #Leegion https://t.co/wqhjwu96tB — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 17, 2021

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre had a friendly bout right before Goldberg strode in to challenge the big Scotsman. Imagine what a surprise it would be if Lee made his return at Hell in a Cell to destroy Drew McIntyre. It allows the former WWE Champion to lose to Bobby Lashley and still look strong.

I wanted to do something educational, but also inspiring to tell you guys about everything since late January. Seems that is off the table for now.



So....with that, I will find another way to tell guys about everything. It might simply a video of me chatting with you. We'll see. — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 4, 2021

Keith Lee is an instantly likable babyface, but he should fare just as well as a heel.

For a Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee feud to emerge from this and extend all the way to SummerSlam could be money! The two men have great chemistry and this would be a cool twist.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry