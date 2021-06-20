WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 Finishes for Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler - Possible interferences; spooky shenanigans to occur?

At Hell in a Cell 2021, Alexa Bliss will fight a female superstar in a one-on-one WWE pay-per-view match for the first time in nearly two years. Bliss is set to wrestle Shayna Baszler at Sunday's Hell in a Cell event, as most fans are already expecting the unexpected.

Their feud has included many supernatural elements, and the general reception to this approach has been quite negative. Despite the rocky buildup to Bliss vs. Baszler, the bizarreness of it all has created some intrigue for the match.

Here are a few ways their bout will most likely end at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021:

#5 Lilly helps Alexa Bliss to win at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE might want to make the best use of cinematic elements before live crowds return next month. Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler would be the perfect setting for WWE to incorporate such elements, which is why the chances of a straightforward match between the two seem unlikely.

Bliss' doll, Lilly, has been a major influence lately. She recently put Lilly on a timeout due to the latter terrorizing Baszler on Monday Night RAW. However, that timeout could very well end at Sunday's pay-per-view. Here's an excerpt from the WWE.com preview regarding this match:

"At WWE Hell in a Cell, the twisted Alexa Bliss will surely have Lilly lurking in the shadows when she goes one-on-one with an irate Shayna Baszler hellbent on teaching Little Miss Bliss a lesson."

The creepy doll's supernatural powers will come into play, especially if Nia Jax and Reginald try to help Baszler.

A possible cinematic setting also means that Alexa Bliss will hold the advantage over her opponent. As a result, one can expect her to defeat Baszler at Hell in a Cell.

