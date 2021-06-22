WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre 

Bobby Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship in the main event of Hell in a Cell last night against Drew McIntyre for the last time.

The match stipulated that if The Scottish Warrior was unable to win back the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell, then he wouldn't be given another chance at the title.

McIntyre lost the match so now The Almighty will be given a chance to move on and test his mettle against much tougher opponents.

It was a surprise that McIntyre lost the match since he has been one of WWE's most-pushed stars in recent years and owns a clean victory over Brock Lesnar. That being said, this victory now opens up several possibilities for both McIntyre and Lashley moving forward.

The following list looks at just five reasons why WWE opted to have Bobby Lashley defeat Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell and send The Scottish Warrior to the back of the queue.

#5. Bobby Lashley is being built to be one of the company's most dominant champions following his victory inside Hell in a Cell

Bobby Lashley is everything that WWE has been looking for in a world champion and has already defied the odds with some impressive victories since his WWE Championship win back in March.

Following Lashley's win over The Miz on Monday Night RAW, the Champion was handed a new entrance which showed that he was set to become the stand-out star on the RAW brand.

Last night was Lashley's first match inside Hell in a Cell and he needed to prove his dominance over McIntyre and walk out with a victory if the company are hoping to pit him against any tougher challengers in the future.

McIntyre failed to pick up a victory inside the Cell on his debut last year and last night's victory for Lashley showed the level of difference between the two men and why Lashley is the current Champion.

WWE has some huge plans for The Almighty WWE Champion in the future and his feud with Drew McIntyre had to be finalized before he was able to move forward with a new challenger.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush