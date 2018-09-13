Hell in a Cell 2018: 5 biggest Superstars who will miss the show

The former NXT standouts will e sitting out Hell in a Cell.

WWE will host its annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this Sunday. The company has managed to build up a lot of momentum going into the show. Hell in a Cell will feature a number of marquee matches that are all capable of stealing the show.

Roman Reigns will take on Braun Strowman inside the Hell in a Cell structure for the WWE Universal Championship. The looming shadow of the Shield will be at the back of the minds of the WWE Universe.

AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe in a feud that has become deeply personal over the past few weeks. Joe has repeatedly brought up Styles' family leading up to the match. Things are expected to boil over when the two men meet this Sunday.

The women's division is also heating up and will feature two of the most anticipated matches on the card. Ronda Rousey will be defending her newly won Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss. While friends-turned-foes, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, will be taking on each other for the right to be called SmackDown Women's Champion.

But for all the great booking leading up to Hell in a Cell, the WWE has not managed to find a place for all the big names on the roster. While the pre-show matches are yet to be announced, it is unlikely that these Superstars will appear at the event with no prior build up or storylines. Here are 5 huge stars who will miss Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

#5 Kevin Owens

Owens will not be 'fighting' this Sunday.

Over the past several months, Kevin Owens has been severely underutilized by the WWE. But when he 'quit' the WWE the night after Summerslam, big things where expected when he did eventually make his return. There were even rumours of him being the new 'Paul Heyman Guy'.

But all that has come to nothing as Owens made his comeback just a couple of weeks later by attacking Bobby Lashley. He would then decimate Tyler Breeze on Raw this week and would go on to blame Bobby Lashley for his downfall over these past few months.

But with very little time to build up this rivalry, this match will surely not take place at Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

