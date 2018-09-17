Hell In A Cell 2018: AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe, WWE Championship match, winners, video highlights and analysis

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.76K // 17 Sep 2018, 06:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

As the 11th longest reigning WWE Champion, Styles took it to Joe from the start, dropping the challenger with a beautiful dropkick. Taking the match to the outside, Styles continued the offense, clocking Joe on the temple with a knee.

Joe did get a reprieve, wisely rolling out of harm's way, when Styles went for the Phenomenal forearm, and gained the advantage with a knee and a kick on the outside, with the Samoan being the first to get a two-count.

Whilst Styles tried to build offense, the dominant Joe kept Styles grounded, though Styles slowly tried to gain the momentum, with Joe leveling him with an enzugiri.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Crumpling to the outside, Styles wasn't free from the Somoan's wrath, as a suicide dive kept the momentum with the challenger.

Again, Styles tried to build a hint of momentum but was blocked again by the dominant Samoa Joe, who used his weight in a chinlock to bear down on the Champion.

Going to the top-rope proved to be Joe's undoing, as Styles was able to shove him away, building an all-important opening for AJ.

At last, Styles took control, after a snapmere and moonsault DDT grounded Joe.

A devastating Powerbomb was seamlessly transitioned into a Boston-Crab, which was transitioned into an STF by the submission machine, only broken by the bottom-rope.

Utilizing a rack-bomb and a 450 splash, Styles was still unable to get the three-count, despite lifting the 280+ frame of Joe.

However, a vicious clothesline by the challenger gave Joe the control, leaving Styles a bloodied mess.

AJ attempted the Styles Clash, but a swift kick to the head ended that, though Styles cracked the Samoan with a Pelé kick.

Once again attempting a Phenomenal Forearm, Joe captured Styles with the Kochina Clutch, and while Joe thought AJ had tapped, the champ had just enough left to roll over Joe and into a successful pinfall.

Irate, Joe went ballistic at the commentary team but was sent packing thanks to another Pelé kick by the still-WWE Champion.

However, a replay did show Styles tap in the final moments of the pinfall, leaving the future of the title uncertain.

Leaving, Joe was seen screaming for SmackDown Live GM Paige, who will try to solve this matter this Tuesday.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.