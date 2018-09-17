Hell in a Cell 2018: Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs The Miz & Maryse, winners, video highlights & analysis

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella looked to silence the It Couple once and for all

Since WWE SummerSlam, Daniel Bryan has had back up in the form of Brie Bella, who has attempted to negate the effects of Maryse. After The Miz defeated Bryan a month ago after interference from the former Diva's Champion, the two couples were put in a tag team title match at Hell in a Cell.

Maryse teased starting the match with Brie but then ran over to The Miz, tagging him in.

The Miz got a cheap shot in when Maryse distracted Daniel Bryan, allowing Miz to connect with a big boot before beating down his long-time rival with a flurry of fists. Bryan would eventually get the upper hand and would chase The Miz away with an attempted Yes Lock.

Bryan tagged Brie in when The Miz rolled outside, but The Miz tagged himself back in, keeping Maryse away from Brie yet again. The Miz gained the upper hand with a knee lift to a running Bryan, followed by running dropkicks to a cornered Bryan.

Miz finished up his combination with his patented running corner clothesline. As the Awesome One went up top, Bryan cut him off and sent him across the ring with a super hurricanrana followed by an attempted Running Knee, which Miz avoided. DB would lock in the Yes Lock, only to be broken up by Maryse.

Bryan set up The Miz for corner dropkicks, but Bryan missed the second one as Miz evaded, again preventing Bryan from picking up any momentum. Miz continued to pressure Bryan, hitting his backbreaker/neckbreaker combination, followed by some It Kicks in the corner.

Bryan fought off The Miz and went for a diving headbutt from the top rope, but the A-Lister evaded once again, keeping one step ahead of Bryan.

Miz cut off Bryan's tag, but the GOAT launched him over the ropes and tagged in Brie.

Miz prevented Maryse from tagging in, and Brie assaulted him before targeting Maryse, slamming her face into the announce desk repeatedly.

As Bryan and Miz brawled outside, Brie and Maryse faced off in the ring. A dropkick from Brie almost picked up the win, but Miz pulled her off. The former SD Live GM came in, laying out The Miz, and DB & Brie lit up the It Couple with Yes Kicks.

Maryse and Miz avoided the final kicks to the face, rolling out in an attempt to leave, but Bryan and Brie chased them out.

Brie kneed Maryse in the face, then went for a roll-up. However, Maryse countered into a pin of her own, picking up the win for the It Couple.

Results: Maryse & The Miz defeated Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan via pinfall.

The Miz and Maryse were able to steal yet another victory out from under Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. With one more match set up between the two hated enemies at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, The Miz has built quite a bit of momentum and could very well walk out of the event as the new #1 Contender to the WWE Championship.

