Hell In A Cell 2018: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Championship match, winners, video highlights and analysis

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.55K // 17 Sep 2018, 06:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler defended their Tag Team Championships

After what has been an interesting few weeks for The Shield as they fought against the newly formed The Dogs of War, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose finally been given a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships after blackmailing Baron Corbin into making the match official.

The Raw Tag Team Champions made their way to the ring first before they were then followed out by the team of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Rollins and Ziggler started the match-up with a number of technical exchanges as the two men got a feel for one another. Ziggler got the upperhand but it was Rollins who got the tag to Dean Ambrose who got the first near fall of the match.

Rollins came back in and looked to hit the Curb Stomp but Ziggler had it well scouted and escaped for a breather on the outside. McIntyre was finally introduced to the match and made quick work of Rollins before asking Ambrose to step in the ring.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Ziggler was caught in mid-air by The Lunatic Fringe before he bounced The Showoff off the top rope and tagged in Rollins, who hit the Swingblade. A distraction on the outside allowed Ziggler to hit a DDT on Rollins for their first near fall of the match before McIntyre then maintained control over The Architect.

Ziggler locked in the sleeper on Rollins as a way to wear him down, before Ambrose got the tag in but the referee didn't see it and the heels were able to take the advantage behind the referee's back.

Ambrose was on top of Drew McIntyre before Ziggler made the distraction on the apron and McIntyre took advantage. Rollins and Ambrose then hit a double suicide dive on The Show on the outside before Rollins hit the Falcon Arrow in the ring on Ziggler. Rollins and Ziggler then exchanged finisher attempts before Rollins kicked out of the ZigZag, McIntyre then ran into a superkick for a near fall before he then delivered a Frog Splash on the spine of The Scottish Psychopath for another close count.

Rollins missed a splash on the outside before Ambrose was outnumbered in the ring but still got the tag to Ambrose, who met Ziggler on the top rope but the Claymore kick connected on Rollins as he went for the second suplex and Ziggler and Ambrose were able to retain their Tag Team Championships.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.