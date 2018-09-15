Hell in a Cell card is incredibly thin but with great potential

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 183 // 15 Sep 2018, 04:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hell in a Cell 2018

At the end of the go-home SmackDown episode, there were eight matches planned for Sunday's Hell in a Cell. Seventy-five percent of those matches are title matches. Anyway — and it's possible that it's simply me — it feels like the card is quite thin. And this creates a lot of doubts problems.

Ever since WWE removed their brand exclusive Pay-Per-Views, a lot of the shows have been relatively similar. A couple of matches would occur on the Kickoff Show, and anyplace somewhere in the range of eight and twelve matches would be on the main event card. Be that as it may, only a couple of days before Hell in a Cell, the card is fairly unfilled.

Starting late Thursday night, eight matches had been reported for Hell in a Cell. Furthermore, it's not for the absence of ability: beyond any doubt, there's a group of talented wrestlers on the show, yet none have been involved in a great storyline and one-off encounters.

WWE main-event wrestlers like Bobby Lashley, Finn Bálor, Sasha Banks, Bobby Roode, Bayley, and the Riott Squad from Raw are mysteriously gone on Sunday's card. SmackDown stars such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Naomi, Andrade Almas, and Asuka are missing. SO what gives?

The disappointing thing is that the eight matches don't have a single flaw among them. Six of the eight matches have a title up for grabs, and the two non-title matches include a Hell in a Cell conflict and a mixed Tag-Match that has the WWE Universe moving.

When I began penning down this piece, my underlying impulse was to pick one match that would "take the show," and expound on how and why. Taking a good look at the card, each and every match appears to be awesome! How might I pick one to take the show when every one of them can possibly be average even under the least favorable conditions?

This presents two potential issues. First, there's a genuine plausibility of fan weariness in the live group. On the off chance that each match conveys great potential, there will no break for a cool-down. On the off chance that the group can't recover, they'll be dead by the headliner, or sooner.

The second issue? WWE does nothing to delete the point of reference they've set as far as disregarding talented superstars outside of "significant" storylines. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura missed fourteen days of TV after SummerSlam when there was no story for him. Are you letting me know there's no room on an eight-match card for the US Champ? Or the fact that Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is challenging Tag-Team Title instead of defending his belt?