Hell In A Cell Dream Matches

Danny Fournier FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 584 // 09 Sep 2018, 01:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Since its inception, the Hell In A Cell match has given wrestling fans some of the unforgettable match ups. From the very first match featuring Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker to the first ever women's Hell In The Cell match featuring Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. The mere mention of "Hell In A Cell" invokes excitement and anticipation thanks to unforgettable moments from the likes of Mick Foley and Shane McMahon.

The following are some already legendary matchups that could have been taken to a whole new level in the Hell In A Cell environment.

Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa

Gargano vs Ciampa

This rivalry has produced some of the best matches in NXT history. With every encounter these two opponents have pushed each other to extreme depths, taking risk after risk to put the other down.

Just when you thought the former tag team partners couldn't possibly do any more damage to each other, one of them takes things up a notch. This rivalry is not likely over, but where can it go from here? Could a Hell In A Cell match be what finally settles things between the former partners?

Tommy Dreamer & Raven

Tommy Dreamer vs Raven

One of the greatest rivalries from ECW was Tommy Dreamer & Raven and being that it was in ECW, both wrestlers took each other to the extreme.

The ongoing saga pitting the two wrestlers against each other had so many different elements from the storyline that dated back to their childhood rivalry, to the extreme wrestling depths that the two opponents took each other too, with Tommy Dreamer continually losing to Raven. Could that losing streak have ended sooner in a Hell In A Cell match?

The Dudleys, The Hardys & Edge & Christian

Hell In A Cell TLC

This trio of tag-team rivals gave us the TLC match which featured tables, ladders and chairs, weapons that each team was famous for utilizing. The first TLC match was between The Hardys and Edge & Christian at the No Mercy PPV in 1999, but it wasn't until The Dudleys were added to the mix for a match at SummerSlam the following year that the TLC match became the stuff of legends, and catapulted the three tag teams to super-stardom.

The three teams would meet again in a TLC match at Wrestlemania X-Seven, creating Wrestlemania moments that are replayed over and over to this day. Could adding a Hell In A Cell cage to the TLC match been the next step for these three teams?

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs Bret "The Hitman" Hart

Bret Hart vs Steve Austin

The submission match from Wrestlemania 13, featuring Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is often considered the match that changed everything for Steve Austin.

Cut open and bleeding everywhere, Steve Austin never submitted, never taped out once Bret Hart locked in his signature "Sharp Shooter". The ref called for the bell only once Austin has passed out from a combination of blood loss and pain, cementing Steve Austin as 'one tough son of a bitch'.

Considered one of the greatest matches of all time, could both wrestlers have given the fans another legendary bout in the confines of Hell In A Cell?

Ric Flair vs Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat

Ricky Steamboat vs Ric Flair

Considered one of the greatest rivalries, three matches from Ric Flair and Ricky "The Dragon' Steamboat trilogy of matches are considered legendary and top many greatest matches of all time lists. These matches are often credited for elevating and defining WCW prior to Ted Turner's purchasing the company. Could a forth, Hell In A Cell match have stayed on par with the prior three encounters?

Any other dream Hell In A Cell matches we might have missed? Comment below...