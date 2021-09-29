WWE Extreme Rules 2021 - 5 Takeaways from the show

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 featured the best and biggest superstars from both Raw and SmackDown. It was the first major event since SummerSlam and presented the company with an opportunity to progress things heading into the WWE Draft and the fall season.

With titles at stake and grudges being settled, Extreme Rules 2021 saw many superstars' final times going after their rivals and titles of their desire before they were drafted to a new show.

It was the return of a popular persona of a superstar, a potential end to another persona and the return of one of the biggest female superstars in the company.

Extreme Rules 2021 proved to be an exceptional night for fans looking for quality in-ring action. In this article, let's take a look at the five biggest takeaways from WWE Extreme Rules 2021.

5) The Usos are still the best tag team in the company - WWE Extreme Rules 2021

The Usos defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Street Profits at WWE Extreme Rules 2021. The two teams have mixed it up quite a bit in the past few months, but this proved to be their best match together. Jimmy and Jey have found chemistry with a number of tag teams over the years, with Street Profits yet another to add to the list.

Jimmy Uso just returned to WWE after over a year out of action. In that time, teams like Street Profits and RK-Bro had stepped up, while The New Day continued to be a mainstay on both brands.

Jey Uso also stepped up, but in singles competition, winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and being a fixture in the main event scene on SmackDown.

In short order, the Usos have firmly established themselves as the best tag team in all of WWE again with Extreme Rules 2021 further adding to their credibility. They have delivered quality against Street Profits every time as well as good matches with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Bloodline has become the most dominant stable in the WWE, so it remains to be seen what will stop their reign of terror.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun