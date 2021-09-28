WWE Extreme Rules 2021 - Star ratings for every match

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 came in with the least amount of anticipation of any pay-per-view for the promotion since the return of fans. Coming off the heels of the highly successful SummerSlam 2021 event, the company didn't put together a card full of stipulations that Extreme Rules usually holds, instead relying on title matches and new encounters to drive the show.

The headline match for WWE Extreme Rules 2021 featured the best performer in the company and the return of an extremely popular persona. Five titles were at stake on the card. The ladies were well represented with three of the seven matches featuring the women's division.

With a major event now in the books, it is time to see how each match performed and delivered on this night. The performers of WWE always seem to step up and try to give the fans something worthwhile during their pay-per-views. In this article, let's rate every match on the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 card.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella - WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show

The Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show had the main show scheduled match with Liv Morgan vs. Carmella. The two women have been feuding on Friday Night SmackDown over the past few months.

Morgan had gotten a series of wins over the former SmackDown Women's Champion and even almost broke her nose. But Mella cost Liv a match against Zelina Vega on this past Friday's SmackDown.

Carmella cut a promo before the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show contest, which caused Liv to attack. Liv Morgan played a decent fiery underdog babyface throughout this bout and had the Columbus crowd in her corner.

Carmella played a good heel foil with her mannerisms, getting the fans more on Liv's side. She talked trash that only rallied Liv for her comeback.

Liv Morgan once again catapulted Carmella, but this time into the announce table before throwing her inside the ring and hitting the ObLIVion for the win. This was a solid bout that was effective in getting over Liv Morgan. Carmella did everything she could to make Liv look good and the crowd invested in Morgan to get things started at Extreme Rules 2021.

Star rating: **3/4

