Here's how Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reacted when The Undertaker once challenged him to a "REAL rematch"

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had a hilarious response to The Undertaker challenging him to a match, back in 2021.

2021 marked 25 years of the hit Bollywood action movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. Bollywood veteran Akshay Kumar posted a hilarious meme on Twitter to celebrate the anniversary. He also acknowledged that he 'defeated' Brian Lee in the movie, who played the role of The Undertaker.

Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar

A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!

The WWE Hall of Famer noticed Akshay Kumar's tweet and decided to challenge him to a 'rematch.' Kumar responded to the challenge with an amusing comment.

Check out the exchange below:

The Undertaker has been retired for about three years now

The Phenom gave 30 years of his life to WWE and is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers ever to step foot in the square circle.

Taker boasts a long list of impressive accolades that he bagged during his 30-year WWE run. He was finally inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022, by none other than Vince McMahon.

Many fans aren't aware that Vince McMahon himself called The Deadman to let him know that he was going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"When Vince called me this time, you know, I was like yeah, good. It's, it's time. And then, uh... That let me know, like I'm coming to grips with the fact that obviously the career is over and it's time for that next chapter," said Taker.

Taker's recent WWE appearance saw him come out under his iconic American Badass gimmick. He was involved in a segment with Bray Wyatt that received quite a positive response from the fans.

Akshay Kumar has always made it a point to stay fit and take care of his physique. The Bollywood legend is in the best shape of his life at 55 years old. A match pitting him with The Undertaker, with both men in their primes, would certainly have been a massive attraction.

Do you remember The Phenom's challenge to Akshay Kumar? What was your immediate reaction to the same? Share in the comments below.

