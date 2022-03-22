The Undertaker opens up about the phone call for Hall Of Fame induction

The Undertaker recently opened up about a call he received from Vince McMahon. During the conversation, the WWE Chairman offered to have him inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Deadman recently appeared on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where the former discussed his career and personal life. The Phenom also spoke about his upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

The Big Evil revealed that this year was the second time he was offered an induction into the Hall of Fame. The former world champion talked about how he turned down the opportunity "a few years back."

"When Vince called me this time, you know, I was like yeah, good. It's, it's time. And then, uh... That let me know, like I'm coming to grips with the fact that obviously the career is over and it's time for that next chapter," said The Undertaker. (From 22:11 to 22:36)

The American Badass competed in his final match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles. He officially retired at Survivor Series 2020. The Last Outlaw debuted in the 1990 edition of the same show, making his WWE career span over 30 years.

The Undertaker will headline the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Not only that, but he will also headline this year's class.

He will be joined by Vader and Queen Sharmell (former manager and wife of Booker T) into the Hall of Fame this year. More additions are sure to be made to this year's class.

WrestleNews @RavenStarRacing



rwrestlingnews.com/2022/03/the-un… The Undertaker is going into the #WWE Hall of Fame this year with Vince McMahon inducting him, but it turns out that the company wanted him to go in before: The Undertaker is going into the #WWE Hall of Fame this year with Vince McMahon inducting him, but it turns out that the company wanted him to go in before:rwrestlingnews.com/2022/03/the-un…

Class headliners can be an individual, a tag team or a stable. The headliners for the last five years are as follows-

Kane (2021)

nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman) (2020)

D-Generation X (Shawn Micheals, Triple H, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, Chyna, X-Pac) (2019)

Goldberg (2018)

and Kurt Angle (2017)

Are you excited to see The Phenom in the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh