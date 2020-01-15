Here's why Chris Benoit's son was banned from a WWE Live event

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Well, it did happen (Pic Source: Heavy.com)

David Benoit, son of Chris Benoit, sat down with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his father and the tragic circumstances of his demise. He also talked about his love for wrestling and his goal to enter the ring himself.

Benoit said that he always loved wrestling and added that Chris Jericho is a close family friend and mentor. More so, he actually attended AEW's Double or Nothing and All Out PPVs. He also attended a WWE event in Edmonton, Canada, wherein he was banned from going backstage as he was wearing an AEW Sweatshirt. He recalled: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"They thought Jericho bought it for me. They thought it was a rib."

"It was because I went to an AEW show. It blows my mind, bro. I had to make a few phone calls. I was trying to talk to someone, but they never got back to me for a good four to five months. Everything's fine now, I talked to their lawyers. I'm welcomed everywhere now, we're good."

Benoit also said his love for WWE has decreased in recent years as he feels the quality of the product has gone down. On the other hand, he said that AEW has far better wrestling and storytelling. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"When I came here to Double or Nothing, I was sitting out in that crowd, and I just got lost in the moment again, like I did back in 2000 when my dad was wrestling still," Benoit said. "The storytelling in the ring, the quality wrestling. That's what I love man, great storytelling, going out there and busting your ass."

It'll be interesting to see how David Benoit's pro wrestling career progresses as he looks to establish himself in the industry.