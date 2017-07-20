Highlights from GFW/ Impact Conference Call: Two major signees, Gail Kim's backstage role & more!

Some hot news and lots of laughs!

by Riju Dasgupta Interview 20 Jul 2017, 01:40 IST

The conference was an hour full of laughs

Fresh off their victory at Slammiversary 15, Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash were joined by Grado, for the weekly GFW Conference Call. This version was lighthearted, entertaining and full of laughs.

Jeremy Borash revealed that GFW would be doing live events in the New York Tri-State Area between 4-6 August. We will see some new names at the tapings including John Hennigan, also known as Johnny Mundo/John Morrison, Taya from AAA and Drago.

Gail Kim, who announced that she would retire at the end of the year, is expected to take on more of a behind-the-scenes role at the moment. According to Borash, she has an incredible mind, and she is training some of the new girls in the Impact Wrestling. Borash said that two new women had been signed but would not elaborate as to who they were.

We asked them if it was a concern to host Slammiversary on the same day as the NJPW G1 Special. Borash said it was not an issue because people who want to watch something in this day and age would go out of their way to watch it. Borash watched the G1 show on the next day as well.

We asked where Decay ranked among Joseph Park's career milestones. Park said it ranked really high, and it was cool to do a face paint gimmick after being in a mask for so long. He loved working with Steve and Rosemary, and he was the veteran giving advice while they were the young and energised talent.

Wrestling Inc. asked about the status of the Final Deletion IP, and Borash said it was outside his jurisdiction. However, he did say that it was an absolute pleasure working with creative talent like The Hardyz, Joseph Park, and Grado.

We asked about the Wyatt Compound skit that WWE carried out, which was presumably inspired by the Final Deletion segment. Borash said that he knew about them in advance, and he was flattered.

Borash felt that pineapple belonged on pizza. Joseph Park disagreed and said only meat belonged on pizza. Grado said that he was allergic to pineapples.

Borash said that Jake Roberts, The Honky Tonk Man, Vader, Taz and Laurel Van Ness have the worst breath in wrestling.

Borash refused to comment on the Alberto El Patron situation saying it was still under review.

