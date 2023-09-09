Hilarious botch on SmackDown possibly foreshadows Dominik Mysterio WWE future? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio made an appearance on WWE SmackDown last night. The NXT North American Champion accompanied Damian Priest and Finn Balor for their tag team match against The Brawling Brutes. Before the match, the ring announcer botched The Judgment Day’s entrance while possibly foreshadowing Dom’s future.

On SmackDown this week, Announcer Mike Rome botched his The Judgment Day introduction by calling Dominik Mysterio 'Senor Money in the Bank,' which is Damian Priest’s gimmick. The botched introduction might be a major foreshadowing of Dominik’s Money in the Bank briefcase win at a future occasion.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day was victorious in their SmackDown showing this week. Balor and Priest defeated Butch and Ridge Holland in their non-title tag team match on the blue brand. Priest cut a post-match promo in which he mocked The Bloodline.

The Archer of Infamy said they were able to do what The Bloodline couldn’t: defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits showed up to crash The Judgment Day’s celebration.

Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins had a face-off with Priest, Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, respectively. It is possible that one of the Profits or even Lashley himself could challenge Dom Dom for his title after NXT No Mercy.

Dominik Mysterio to defend his title at NXT No Mercy

Dominik Mysterio will defend his NXT North American Championship at NXT No Mercy. The Judgment Day star will put his title on the line against Mustafa Ali. Dominik practically handed the opportunity to Ali by fast counting the three-count during the number one contender’s match against Dragon Lee.

Dominik and Ali had previously competed for the title in a three-way match that also involved Wes Lee at NXT: The Great American Bash. Dominik was able to successfully defend his title against the two opponents.

It remains to be seen if Dominik will retain his title once against at NXT No Mercy.

What’s your take on Dom Dom as NXT North American Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.