4 Hilarious botches you missed this week on Raw (June 10th, 2019)

It was another interesting week on Monday Night Raw

Super ShowDown took place on Friday night live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and it appears that much of this week's show was aimed at the fall out from the various matches in The Middle East since there were a number of rematches announced for the upcoming Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

The build-up to Stomping Grounds next month took centre stage like many of the announced matches for the show continued to build, but like many episodes of Raw over the past few weeks, not everything this week went to plan.

There were a number of interesting moments this week on Raw that were picked up by many viewers where it seems that the pressure of the main roster could be getting to some of the company's biggest stars.

#4. Lars Sullivan destroys Lince Dorado

Lars Sullivan destroyed The Lucha House Party on Raw

Lars Sullivan defeated The Lucha House Party via disqualification in Jeddah, but for some reason, the company decided that an elimination match between the four stars would be the best fall out match from the show.

It wasn't much of a match between Sullivan and The Lucha House Party as he quickly eliminated Kalisto and Lince Dorado before turning his attention to Gran Metalik. Sullivan refused to pin Metalik and instead continued to attack Kalisto and Dorado on the outside where he picked up the two stars and showed off his physicality.

Dorado definitely got the worst of the assault as he was picked up and thrown into the ring post but completely missed it and instead hit the floor with authority. It is unknown as to whether or not Dorado didn't take the bump properly or he was thrown too hard by Lars, but either way, it looked botched.

Michael Cole then continued the botchy segment as he stated that he was thrown into steps that weren't actually there.

That wasn't the steps Michael, and that was a dangerous botch :/ pic.twitter.com/GA1PU6sgkC — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) June 11, 2019

