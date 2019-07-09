3 Hilarious botches you missed this week on Raw (July 8th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 807 // 09 Jul 2019, 08:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of interesting botches on Monday Night Raw this week

Extreme Rules is Sunday night and the final build-up for the WWE Raw roster took place live from Newark, New Jersey and saw Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans send quite a solid message to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins ahead of their "Winners Take All" showdown.

Rey Mysterio returned to the ring, only to be stopped in his tracks by Bobby Lashley who seemingly sent Mysterio back onto the sidelines when he easily defeated him and then threw him at three referees.

Raw was another interesting episode that saw more matches announced for Extreme Rules as well as Paul Heyman seemingly teasing the return of Brock Lesnar, but even though it was another stacked episode of Raw, there were still a number of botchy moments throughout and here are the ones that we spotted.

#3 Bobby Lashley shouldn't be given a mic

Bobby Lashley proved why he shouldn't be handed a live mic

Bobby Lashley returned to Raw this week, just days after he was put through the stage by Braun Strowman. Lashley has quickly recovered and took on Rey Mysterio this week when he answered his open challenge. As part of this week's show, a Last Man Standing Match was announced between Strowman and Lashley for this weekend at Extreme Rules.

Lashley wanted to send a message to Strowman, who reportedly suffered a separated pelvis and suspected ruptured spleen last week, but when he got on the mic, Lashley once again made a mistake.

Lashley wanted to point out that he was the only man standing last week and that on Sunday night he would be the Last Man Standing, but he botched his lines and actually went with "first man" before he started again and corrected himself.

For god sake Lashley! pic.twitter.com/qXaltUnx34 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 9, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT