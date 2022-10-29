Hit Row is not ready to reveal who their mystery partner is for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Comprised of Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Thee Adonis, the group is currently involved in a feud with former NXT stars Legado Del Fantasma. The latter made their main roster debut several weeks ago on SmackDown the night before WWE Extreme Rules. The returning Zelina Vega replaced Elektra Lopez.

They made their mark by attacking Hit Row, and the three men unmasked to reveal themselves as Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. On the blue brand last week, it was announced that they will take on Top Dolla, Ashante, and their mystery partner in a 6-man tag team match.

WWE recently shared a video on Twitter showing backstage interviewer Megan Morant trying to find out who the mystery person is going to be. The group, however, refused to provide an answer:

"You want us to snitch on ourselves? Nah. Now Megan, you know that's classified information? You know that B-Fab is the dime that makes the deal, so you'll have to wait and see what this deal is," they said.

You can check out the clip below:

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: @MeganMorantWWE approaches #HitRow in an attempt to get a sneak peek at whom their mystery tag team partner will be against #LegadodelFantasma EXCLUSIVE: @MeganMorantWWE approaches #HitRow in an attempt to get a sneak peek at whom their mystery tag team partner will be against #LegadodelFantasma. #SmackDown https://t.co/7eYCNeoMMf

Who will join forces with Hit Row to take on Legado Del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown this week?

The mystery partner hasn't been officially revealed by WWE yet, and fans will have to tune into the show to find out who it will be.

According to Fightful Select, former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is listed in the rundowns as Hit Row's partner.

However, this might be a red herring, and the company might have another Superstar planned for the spot. It'll be interesting to see who the mystery person is going to be.

Who do you think the mystery person is? Sound off in the comments below!

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes