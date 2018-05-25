Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Hits and Misses from Raw and SmackDown ( May 21-27 2018)

    There were a lot of things that got clear as we head into Money In The Bank.

    Alan John
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 00:52 IST
    4.00K

    Enter capti
    Certain Superstars and situations did prove to be going in the right direction

    It was another eventful week as we witnessed the picture getting more clear for the upcoming WWE PPV, Money In The Bank, on both RAW and Smackdown Live.

    We saw the return of Stephanie McMahon, three female Superstars qualify for the Money In The Bank, the B-Team continue their unbeaten run and two first-time-ever matches as main events on both the shows.

    While certain Superstars and situations did prove to be going in the right direction, some of them still remain under a dark cloud.

    So without making you all wait for much longer, let's look into the hits and misses from this week's RAW and Smackdown.

    Hit: #5 Lana

    Ent
    Lana qualified for the MITB ladder match with a win over Billie Kay

    Well, it could not have happened on a better day than Lana day! After making her return as a singles competitor, Lana had been struggling to get a win under her belt. And finally, she was able to get the job done.

    Although the match with Billie Kay was not spectacular, qualifying for the Money In The Bank ladder match is surely a step in the right direction for the Ravishing Russian. What it also does is add to the unpredictability of the Women's ladder match as well.

    Last year, Carmella was able to secure the briefcase and doing the same thing with Lana isn't a bad idea at all.

    Obviously, Lana has room for a lot of improvement when it comes to in-ring skills, but with her husband Rusev already over with the fans, it would be ideal if she is given a good push as well.


    Fetching more content...