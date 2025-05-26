Liv Morgan, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, is currently taking a brief hiatus from in-ring action. The Miracle Kid is working on an acting role in Takashi Miike’s Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, starring alongside Shun Oguri and Lily James.

With production already underway in Japan and Morgan's principal photography already wrapped up, she is expected to be back on WWE TV imminently. Given her evolution into one of the biggest stars in the company, the WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating Morgan's return, which is expected to happen soon.

In this article, we'll look at three things that could happen once Liv Morgan returns to Monday Night RAW.

#3. Liv Morgan could help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 to Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch. They would regain the titles the very next night, before successfully defending them on the April 22 edition of NXT the following night. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio also won the Intercontinental Championship on WrestleMania Sunday.

Morgan and Daddy Dom haven't really had the time to flaunt being the new power couple of RAW, and Morgan could put any possible conspiracy theories of her relationship with Daddy Dom souring by helping him retain the Intercontinental Championship at a critical juncture during a title defense.

Dom could or could not be privy to Morgan's return, but in all likelihood, Finn Balor won't be. This could further the rift between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, especially considering the recent involvement of a certain NXT call-up.

#2. Liv Morgan could return to find Dirty Dom lying, cheating, and stealing

While Dominik Mysterio is indeed not the biological offspring of the late great Eddie Guerrero, he does seem to have learned a lot from the WWE Hall of Famer. Recently on RAW, Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day, with Perez and Dirty Dom seeming to have hit it off.

Much like last year, when the absence of Rhea Ripley triggered a romance between Dom & Liv, things might come full circle if Morgan's absence births a relationship between Dom & Rox. Morgan would probably not take too kindly to Dominik's indiscretions, with Liv perhaps mending her differences with Finn Balor to take out Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez.

#1. The WWE Universe could be graced by "Hollywood" Liv Morgan

From Hulk Hogan to The Rock, to The Miz and John Cena — there is something about landing a major movie role that gets to a person's head. Well, the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has now passed through Hollywood, meaning that we could be in store for a more obnoxious, pretentious, and annoying version of Liv Morgan than ever before.

Morgan has transformed herself into one of the most appealing characters in wrestling over the past year and a half, but as they say, what if we have seen nothing yet? Morgan's acting role could make her more nuanced as a performer and character, and if how she is perceived by major behind-the-scenes names in WWE is anything to go by, Morgan could be on the brink of megastardom in WWE.

Liv Morgan has impressed fans and executives alike over the past year in WWE, and her transition into being a "Hollywood-esque" character could be a really enticing road to take with the potential of some very compelling television. Her dynamic with Dominik Mysterio in this context could turn out to be absolute gold. The potential is there... but will Triple H go all in on Morgan?

