"Hottest storytelling in years" - Released WWE star hypes up Roman Reigns' upcoming match

Roman Reigns is involved in the hottest angle in WWE at the moment. The next chapter is set to unfold at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, and previously released star James Ellsworth cannot wait for it.

Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline was a masterstroke as his presence reinvigorated the group. The Canadian star quickly became the most over-babyface in the company when he turned on The Bloodline and Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble by attacking The Tribal Chief with a steel chair.

After weeks of promos and a few physical altercations, the two are set to collide in the main event of Elimination Chamber in Sami Zayn's hometown of Montreal. The entire storyline has received widespread praise from fans and wrestlers alike, and the match is likely to be an absolute barnburner.

James Ellsworth recently tweeted his thoughts about the match.

"#SamiZayn is wrestlings hottest babyface, #RomanReigns is wrestlings hottest heel, And it all stems from the hottest storytelling in years with #thebloodline Can’t wait to see what’s next tonight at #EliminationChamber," James Ellsowrth tweeted.

James Ellsworth was fired in 2018 on-screen by then-General Manager Paige after he interrupted a WWE Championship contract signing between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for their SummerSlam match.

Sami Zayn feels he's at the center of his ongoing feud against Roman Reigns

In a recent interview with POST Wrestling, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. The former NXT Champion compared the vibe surrounding his match against Roman Reigns to that of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels' clash in 1997.

"It has been nine or ten months of building. The feeling of this big championship fight vibe in the city is remarkable, and then to realize that I am at the center of it, that is the part that is starting to connect now. It feels so much like the vibe I felt as a kid going into Brett and Shawn in 1997," said Sami Zayn. [04:41 - 05:05]

Whoever wins the match at Elimination Chamber will go on to main event WrestleMania 39. They will have to face a formidable foe in the form of Cody Rhodes, who punched his ticket to the main event of the Showcase of the Immortals by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble.

