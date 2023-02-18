"I'm at the center of it" - Sami Zayn on the buzz surrounding his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn is just one day away from facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in front of his hometown crowd in Montreal.

WWE fans have always known that Sami is an incredible talent in the ring, but the 38-year-old has truly shown off his acting chops in the storyline with The Bloodline. Sami has become a complete performer over the years and now has the chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Speaking to Post Wrestling, Sami spoke about headlining a premium live event for the title in his hometown at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"It has been nine or ten months of building. The feeling of this big championship fight vibe in the city is remarkable, and then to realize that I am at the center of it, that is the part that is starting to connect now. It feels so much like the vibe I felt as a kid going into Brett and Shawn in 1997," said Sami Zayn. [04:41 - 05:05]

Sami Zayn on wanting to be able to do everything in WWE

Sami Zayn has grown over the years from a talented in-ring performer to a complete WWE Superstar.

The former Intercontinental Champion disclosed to Post Wrestling that he wants to be able to do everything required to be a successful superstar in the company. He noted that everyone knew he was good in the ring years ago, but he has honed his craft and become the total package.

"I think a lot of people could recognize a year or two, or five years ago, that I'm pretty good in the ring. But when you start to see that this guy can act, can tell a story, and do all these things. That is when it starts to come together. So for me, versatility and being able to check all those boxes is a recurring theme in my career. Where it is not just about one thing, it is about everything. It's one thing to be able to do house shows, but then on TV, you don't translate. I want to be able to do it all," said Sami Zayn [03:08 - 03:49]

Roman Reigns will head into the Elimination Chamber as the heavy favorite in his title defense against Sami Zayn. Only time will tell if the hometown crowd will be able to guide Zayn to an improbable victory tomorrow night at WWE Elimination Chamber.

