"I knew it would be magical" - Sami Zayn on the success of his storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline ahead of Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event of Elimination Chamber.

Tomorrow's premium live event will take place at the Belle Centre in Montreal, Canada. Sami's hometown crowd will surely be behind him as he attempts to dethrone The Tribal Chief. The Bloodline's storyline with Sami has been a massive success and many fans are hopeful that Zayn will somehow get added to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Speaking with Post Wrestling, the 38-year-old spoke about the remarkably successful storyline and said that it is moving the needle for the company.

"By every imaginable metric, all signs pointed to this being a smashing success. So that is the kind of stuff that I couldn't have anticipated. I didn't know that it would get so hot that numbers are moving. The needle is moving, to use a Roman (Reigns) expression. That's something I didn't really anticipate. From a storytelling perspective, I knew it would be magical," said Sami Zayn. [01:34 - 01:56]

Sami Zayn on the impact The Bloodline storyline has had in WWE

Sami Zayn's time in The Bloodline will be remembered by WWE fans for years to come.

The Honorary Uce made the decision to hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair to spare Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, which has led to tomorrow's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber.

During his interview with Post Wrestling, Zayn added that the impact of The Bloodline's storyline on wrestling fans has been immense.

"As far as the impact it's had or the amount of people coming up to me and telling me 'you know look, I used to love wrestling and it's been a minute since I watched but this story's got me back. I'm hooked, I feel like a kid again'. Hearing all this and like, not just one or two, I'm hearing that a lot. So that is the kind of thing that I couldn't have predicted but I am immensely proud of," added Sami Zayn. [02:03 - 02:21]

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Sami Zayn coming out to Worlds Apart. The crowd singing along. I need that. Sami Zayn coming out to Worlds Apart. The crowd singing along. I need that. https://t.co/920nmx6SLl

Cody Rhodes has already punched his ticket to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match last month. Only time will tell if he will be challenging The Tribal Chief or The Great Liberator at Sofi Stadium in April.

Do you think Sami Zayn has a chance to win the title at Elimination Chamber? Would you like to see Roman Reigns dethroned before WWE WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Post Wrestling with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes