Fairytale ending doesn't appear likely for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 

Sami Zayn steps into the biggest match of his career this weekend at Elimination Chamber where he is looking to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The former Bloodline member will be going up against Roman Reigns and his lengthy unpinned streak in front of his hometown crowd in Montreal on Saturday night.

It would be the fairytale ending for Sami Zayn to be able to defeat Roman Reigns, but it appears that The Tribal Chief will be the one leaving Canada with his championships if the odds are to be believed.

According to VegasOdds.com, Roman Reigns is almost guaranteed to walk out as champion with incredible -2000 odds, whilst Sami is on just +700.

This is the best chance that Zayn has to defeat the leader of The Bloodline after months of being under his control. It also seems to confirm that Zayn won't be winning the match via disqualification, since that would still count as a loss for Reigns.

Sami Zayn isn't the only dark horse heading into Elimination Chamber

Sami's entire hometown will be betting on him this weekend and it appears that the former NXT Champion isn't the only dark horse in the competition. According to VegasOdds, Asuka is expected to come out on top in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, but surprisingly it's SmackDown's Raquel Rodriguez who is the second favorite in the match.

Asuka (-1250) Raquel Rodriguez (+400) Liv Morgan (+900) Nikki Cross (+1400) Carmella (+2000) Natalya (+2500).

Natalya and Carmella are at the opposite end of the scale, and it appears that they will be the complete outsiders when it comes to winning the match. Liv Morgan and Nikki Cross make up the field, but judging by the odds, they are also unlikely victors.

Do you think it will be Asuka vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes