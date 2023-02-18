Sami Zayn says it would be "very hard to walk out" of his match against Roman Reigns as a loser

Sami Zayn is set to compete against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in one of the biggest matches of his WWE career. The 38-year-old shared his thoughts on the upcoming match in a recent interview with Joel Pearl of Fightful.

The Master Strategist's storyline with The Bloodline has made him the top babyface on the WWE roster. While Roman Reigns has been booked as an unstoppable force over the last few years, Zayn's popularity has cast doubt on whether The Tribal Chief's run will continue come Saturday.

Reflecting on the eventual showdown, Sami Zayn stated that it'd be hard for him to walk out of Montreal as a loser, no matter the result of the match.

"It would be very hard to walk out of this match a loser, no matter what the result of the match is. If I win, forget about it. That place goes crazy and I'm launched into the next stratosphere. You're beating 'the guy.' Even if that's not the outcome, if it's some sort of draw, God knows what happens, even if I lose, whatever it is, I think the magnitude of the moment is going to be so huge and it's infectious. Anytime I've done anything in Montreal, the love that I've gotten in Montreal, it's contagious. When fans at home see that kind of response, it triggers something in them too." [H/T- fightful]

Sami Zayn commented on facing Roman Reigns in his hometown

Sami Zayn is one step away from creating history as he could be the one to usurp Roman Reigns after over three years of dominance. The Master Strategist has a golden opportunity to do so in front of his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

During the same interview, Zayn highlighted how special it is for him to compete in front of his home fans:

"The fact that this is in Montreal, ignoring the obvious history of me coming up here and not just being a guy from Montreal, but being a product of this town, growing up in this town, doing the small tiny shows in this town that got me to the next step. Each step of the way, the fact is, this town made me. I'm just from here. This town made me. The fact that we find ourselves in this position, it's an easy story to tell. Beyond all that, whatever comes of this match is going to be huge for me one way or another."

Roman Reigns will also have to keep a close eye on Cody Rhodes, who punched his ticket to WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare stated on RAW that he wants Zayn to finish his story and meet him at WrestleMania.

