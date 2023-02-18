Elimination Chamber 2023: Predicting the result of each title match - new champion before WrestleMania, 6-time champion bullies top superstars

WWE has booked a solid match card for Elimination Chamber 2023, but only two titles will be on the line at the upcoming premium live event. There will be two Elimination Chamber matches, but only one of them will feature a champion. Another will determine a new No. 1 contender who will punch her ticket to WrestleMania.

Here, we will predict the results of each championship match set to take place at Elimination Chamber. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have delivered a fantastic storyline on SmackDown heading into Elimination Chamber for their title match. Zayn has amassed a lot of support from fans, and the WWE Universe wants to see him lift the championship in his hometown. However, that might not be the case this weekend.

Despite the emotions behind Zayn's potential title win, Roman Reigns is a top favorite to retain his gold. His title reign has been too incredible to end at any show other than WrestleMania. We could see Reigns employ help from Bloodline members to secure his victory. It will also help protect Sami Zayn's credibility and extend his feud with The Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania.

#2 Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship

Austin Theory is set to put his United States Championship on the line in the Men's Chamber Match. The steel structure will see five top RAW Superstars -- namely Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Montez Ford, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano -- battle it out with the champion in hopes of winning the title.

While several promising superstars are booked to compete in this title match, Seth Rollins is expected to win the gold. The Architect was undoubtedly the most consistent WWE performer last year. He lost the most matches at premium live events but stole the show with his in-ring action every time.

Rollins deserves a solid title reign on RAW during the WrestleMania season. Theory has had a good run with the United States Championship, but the red brand could use a change. The Architect could elevate the title to the same level as the Intercontinental Championship, which currently rests with Gunther on SmackDown.

#3 Women's Elimination Chamber Match (No.1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship)

The Women's Elimination Chamber Match will see Asuka, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, and Nikki Cross lock horns inside the unforgiving steel structure to earn a title match at WrestleMania. The new No. 1 contender will challenge Bianca Belair for the latter's championship at WrestleMania.

Although each woman has previously held a championship on the main roster before, it is expected that Asuka will reign supreme. It has been a long time since the Japanese icon was involved in a compelling title feud. She recently returned as a more vicious character and could pose a serious threat to The EST of WWE on the Road to WrestleMania.

