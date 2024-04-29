How 3-time World Heavyweight Champion moving to RAW once killed the WWE Draft

WWE Draft 2024 is in full steam, with Night One in the history books. Night Two of the annual event will take place on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, where 24 wrestlers will be up for grabs.

The Stamford-based promotion held the first Draft in 2002 to pave the way for split rosters. The initial run for the WWE Draft lasted until 2011, after which the company ended the brand split. Interestingly, three-time World Heavyweight Champion John Cena had a huge role in Draft 2011, and a certain move ultimately killed the draft.

In 2011, The Champ was initially drafted to WWE SmackDown. This pick did cause a stir among fans, as The Doctor of Thuganomics had been the face of RAW since 2005. Of course, Cena moving to SmackDown would have made a major impact on storylines and angles, but little did everyone know he would not stay with the blue brand.

John Cena was traded back to RAW in a bizarre move after the main event of the flagship show. It was the first time in history that one superstar was picked twice during the draft. Along with that, it also made the blue brand seem like a less important brand as compared to the red brand.

Considering John Cena was the face of the company back then, his presence on the blue brand would have elevated its status. However, with him being drafted back to RAW, it seemed that WWE SmackDown wasn't deemed fit enough to retain a superstar of his caliber.

Following Draft 2011, the company ceased to use the brand split, and all superstars appeared on both shows. This approach was followed till 2016 when the company re-introduced the WWE Draft.

Roman Reigns pulled out of the WWE Draft 2024

Ahead of the start of the WWE Draft this past Friday, the legendary Paul Heyman informed fans that Roman Reigns voluntarily pulled out of the annual event.

Reigns, who lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, has been absent from WWE TV since The Show of Shows. While The Tribal Chief pulled out of Draft 2024, his Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman) retained their place on the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see when The Tribal Chief returns to SmackDown. Meanwhile, it will be fascinating to see what surprises the Stamford-based promotion has in store for fans on Night Two of the annual extravaganza.

