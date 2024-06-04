How did 5-time champion tease former gimmick's comeback on WWE RAW? 

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW delivered some huge matches and segments. Apart from accentuating the feuds heading into Clash at the Castle Scotland, it has also sown the seeds of future storylines on the brand. One of the most shocking things that came from the show was when a five-time WWE champion seemingly teased the return of her former gimmick.

During a backstage segment on RAW, IYO SKY launched an unhinged attack on Lyra Valkyria during the latter's interview. However, what came as a surprise was the attire of the former WWE Women's Champion. The Genius of the Sky appeared with the same costume and makeup that she once used to wear during her "Io Shirai" gimmick.

Moreover, the Japanese star also exuded the same aura she once had while she dominated the NXT women's division during her old days in the developmental brand. It looks like IYO SKY has teased the return of her old gimmick, with which she received tremendous success in her pro wrestling career.

SKY has won a total of five championships in WWE. However, after her loss against Lyra Valkyria in the semifinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, she went unhinged. Hence, there is a possibility that she could bring back the "Io Shirai" gimmick to redeem her character and start afresh.

WWE may be cooking a long-term feud for IYO SKY on RAW

Ever since losing the semifinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, IYO SKY has gone berserk. She was seen exasperated on Monday Night RAW, unable to get over her huge loss. However, from what transpired on the red brand this week, it appears that WWE might be cooking a long-term feud for the 34-year-old star.

The Genius of the Sky ambushed Lyra Valkyria backstage on the show as she was looking for revenge. Not only did she viciously attack Valkyria but she also made a bold statement. The Stamford-based promotion has seemingly hinted at what the future holds for the former Women's Champion.

WWE has sown the seeds of the potential storyline between IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria. Although both women will face each other in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, there is a good possibility that this rivalry could go on for a month or two, paving the way for a long-term feud.

It could herald SKY's solo run on RAW, which is a possibility on the cards. Moreover, it will also benefit Valkyria and establish her as a credible superstar in the women's division who could later go on for a title shot at the Women's World Championship.

