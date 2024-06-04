WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Liv Morgan gets intimate with Dominik Mysterio and he likes it, but there's a big problem

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was all about The Judgment Day. There was more focus than ever on the group's shenanigans, and for good reason after what happened last week.

So, as we dive into the follow-up on Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio, a lot more happened on WWE RAW. Some good, some bad. Let's get into it all.

Here are the biggest positives and negatives from tonight's show.

#3. Best/Worst: Liv Morgan doubles down on Dirty Dom

WWE RAW started with Liv Morgan addressing her kiss on Dominik Mysterio. She stated her goal of taking everything from Rhea Ripley directly to Dirty Dom's face. Morgan teased another kiss before Finn Balor intervened.

While Dominik claims to be against her, he didn't do much to reject Liv's advances. He was even caught smiling at one point. The plot thickened when she came out to save him from Braun Strowman later in the show.

This was a big night for The Judgment Day, even if Dominik Mysterio wasn't present for most of their non-Liv shenanigans. However, Morgan needs challengers. She is at risk of making the Women's World Championship a prop, given how much focus is on the Judgment Day storyline.

As long as Liv Morgan defends her title soon, things will be okay. She needs to be a credible champion to ensure her feud with Rhea Ripley will be a success. Mami's return will be a great moment for sure, but Triple H must ensure the follow-up is equally good.

#2. Worst: After 10 long years...

Surely, there must be better ideas for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW than to split up The New Day. Unless this ultimately leads to Big E's return to save the group, their feud with The Final Testament may not have been the best idea.

Given how much Karrion Kross has spoken about it, he'd look like a fool if The New Day doesn't break up. So, either way, there's a problem. Kross couldn't stop telling Woods to turn heel following their loss to AOP on WWE RAW. Not an ideal situation at all.

#2. Best: A productive WWE RAW for The Judgment Day

Looking beyond the Liv Morgan angle, this was a great episode of WWE RAW for The Judgment Day. Finn Balor defeated Dragon Lee, and while Carlito lost to Braun Strowman, the group still took out The Monster of All Monsters.

Even if Morgan helped out a bit, The Judgment Day finally got to stand tall over Strowman. Meanwhile, Damian Priest continued to look strong on WWE RAW. He defeated Rey Mysterio in a fun main event before getting attacked by Drew McIntyre.

The shredded Scotsman seemed to have his eye off the ball, which allowed Priest to capitalize and chokeslam him through the announce table. It's good to see some further build-up for the World Heavyweight Champion amid the chaos around him.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could ultimately cause Damian Priest's downfall at Clash at the Castle. He'd remain somewhat strong in defeat, while Drew McIntyre would get his moment in front of his people. Wins all around.

#1. Worst: Why are they still champs?

WWE RAW's tag team division has great potential. There are some exciting duos ready to make their mark on the show, but things may never truly progress until Awesome Truth lose their titles.

The Miz and R-Truth once again appeared on the show in a comedic segment without building to anything substantial. While funny on its own, the World Tag Team Champions should be doing much more. Not the ideal start for the new belts.

WWE RAW desperately needs new Tag Team Champions, so the titles are on a strong team on the up. Perhaps, they are waiting for The Creed Brothers to turn heel and dethrone Awesome Truth. That's the only explanation for such lackluster booking.

#1. Best: The reactions grow every week

Speaking of Chad Gable, he is continuing to do the best work of his career. The tyrannical head of Alpha Academy was at it again on WWE RAW, this time humiliating Maxxine Dupri in multiple ways.

Otis even heavily teased that he would stand up to his master, only to attack Sami Zayn, who had called Alpha Academy out instead. Another great chapter in this intriguing story. Will Gable finally win the Intercontinental Championship, possibly with the help of some new teammates? It could happen!

The eventual turn from Otis will be a moment to savor. It seems like it promises to get bigger and bigger after every episode of WWE RAW. That's the sign that the story is working.

