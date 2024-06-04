  • home icon
  • "Holy s**t" - Fans left stunned as RAW goes off the air with Damian Priest putting 4-time World Champion through a table

"Holy s**t" - Fans left stunned as RAW goes off the air with Damian Priest putting 4-time World Champion through a table

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 04, 2024 03:32 GMT
Picture Courtesy: @WWEonTNT on X/Twitter
Damian Priest took home a good victory on RAW (Picture Courtesy: @WWEonTNT on X/Twitter)

Damian Priest stood tall as RAW went off the air this week. After his win over one WWE Hall of Famer, he put a future Hall of Famer through a table, leaving fans stunned.

The main event of RAW saw Damian Priest defeat World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio in a great match-up. Priest picked up the win with the South of Heaven, after which he was assaulted by Drew McIntyre, a three-time world champion in WWE and one-time world champion in TNA.

Despite the former world champion taking out the rest of The Judgment Day minus Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest came back and attacked McIntyre, sending him through a table. The stunned crowd chanted "Holy s**t" as RAW went off the air.

Check out the clip below:

It was a huge and decisive moment for The Archer of Infamy, who Drew McIntyre has labeled as a transitional champion. Priest, for his part, has done a fantastic job with the title and has been a great Champion in the last couple of months.

All of that could come to a crashing halt at Clash at the Castle 2024 as McIntyre has the home-field advantage in Glasgow.

McIntyre's appearance on RAW this week was fairly limited as it was just one backstage segment and the spot at the end of the show.

