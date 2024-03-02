How did Austin Theory prevent a grave injury to Randy Orton during SmackDown match? Reflecting on the dicey moment

Austin Theory and Randy Orton competed in the main event of WWE SmackDown this week. The pair delivered a solid match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The Viper picked up the win following an RKO out of nowhere to his opponent.

Fans who watched the match may have seen a minor mishap that would have possibly turned into a grave injury for Orton if not for Theory’s in-ring awareness. For those who did not, The Viper could not maintain his balance on the second rope for a Superplex.

Realizing the unintentional error in the nick of time, Theory quickly adjusted his position mid-air to take the bump, protecting his peer in the process. The spot may have looked like a blockbuster to some eyes, but it was really Theory adjusting himself at the right time to prevent a potential injury.

This is not the first time a WWE Superstar has prevented a potential injury to their opponent. Back in November 2023, Logan Paul saved Rey Mysterio from a nasty fall during their Crown Jewel match for the United States Championship.

What the future has in store for The Legend Killer remains to be seen.

What happened after Randy Orton defeated Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown?

Randy Orton caught Austin Theory mid-air for an RKO to win the match. The Viper was attacked by Grayson Waller after the match. Kevin Owens, who was on commentary for the match, arrived to make the save for The Apex Predator.

KO took out Theory with a Stunner. Randy Orton then planted Waller with an RKO. Both men then celebrated as SmackDown went off the air.

It remains to be seen which of these superstars will face Logan Paul inside the ring for the United States Championship next. The Maverick had cost The Legend Killer his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship during the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

