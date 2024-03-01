Why did Logan Paul attack Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber? Likely reason revealed by the U.S. Champion himself

Logan Paul shocked the world with his attack on Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber. The United States Champion cost The Viper his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Logan knocked out Orton with brass knuckles to practically hand the win to Drew McIntyre.

WWE recently released some footage from the final moments of the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. In the clip, Logan can be seen faking a back injury to buy him some time for the right moment to put away Orton with his punch.

A fan commented on the video, noting it was Logan Paul’s gimmick to be "an a**hole and look for his next viral moment." The Maverick saw the comment and replied that it wasn’t a gimmick, noting that he attacked the Legend Killer just because he felt like it.

“It ain’t a gimmick,” he wrote.

Logan versus Orton seems to be the direction for WrestleMania XL. The Viper didn’t show up on SmackDown after Elimination Chamber. Fans might have to wait until the show this Friday to see if the 14-time world champion appears.

Randy Orton took out Logan Paul from the Elimination Chamber

The 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match featured six of the best from RAW and SmackDown. Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley locked themselves inside the steel structure to fight for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Logan, Orton, and McIntyre survived long enough to emerge as the final three in the match. Paul was in an advantageous position but got way too distracted, allowing The Viper to put him away with an RKO out of nowhere.

The Maverick would retaliate by costing the Legend Killer the high-stakes match-up.

It is worth mentioning that Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior will be in action against Jey Uso next week on RAW.

