Top superstar shows up; The Bloodline interferes – 5 possible finishes for Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW next week

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre is official for WWE RAW next week. Both men got into a brawl backstage on the show tonight. The fight occurred after The Scottish Warrior interrupted The Yeet Master’s interview with Jackie Redmond.

McIntyre had won the last singles encounter against Jey. The two superstars have not seen eye to eye ever since Jey cost McIntyre his Champion vs. Champion match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020. He would suffer the same fate at Clash at the Castle two years later.

Let’s take a look at five possible finishes for Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW next week:

#5. Drew McIntyre picks up the win

Drew McIntyre’s heel turn has turned out to be great thus far. The Scottish Warrior continues to perform at the highest level. Additionally, his promo work has greatly improved, allowing him to showcase his personality on the microphone.

When it comes to singles match record, McIntyre has scored some huge wins on WWE RAW. He handed Cody Rhodes his first singles pinfall loss since WrestleMania 39. Not even Brock Lesnar was able to pull that off during his feud with The American Nightmare.

Fans should not be surprised if Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre ends with a win for the latter.

#4. Jey Uso reverses his fortunes

Jey Uso arrived on RAW after Payback 2023. He would then capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes as his partner from The Judgment Day. Both men dropped the titles back to Damian Priest and Finn Balor on the October 16, 2023, episode of the red brand.

Jey has had an underwhelming singles win-loss record ever since he arrived on RAW, to say the least. The Yeet Master has failed to get a major singles win on the show. With that being said, Jey's losing streak could possibly end in the aftermath of his match against Drew McIntyre.

#3. Cody Rhodes makes the save

WWE has seen a great improvement in terms of storyline consistency in 2024. A lot of angles and feuds are intertwined with each other, giving Triple H and the creative team the edge of surprise and suspense. The whole Bloodline story has a lot of different stories tied to it.

We have Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Rock is now involved as well. Drew McIntyre is blaming his former tag team partner for all the mess on the red brand. Additionally, Jey’s own history with Cody does not take a potential interference by The American Nightmare out of the equation.

#2. The Bloodline interferes during Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre believes he is trying to fix RAW. The Scottish Warrior has made enemies out of a lot of people in the process. With that being said, his promos make a lot of sense when analyzed from a historical perspective.

However, in his attempt to win the world title, McIntyre has inadvertently formed an alliance with the very faction he once sought to destroy. The Bloodline had previously helped The Scottish Warrior in his match against Cody Rhodes.

Will we see a similar angle, especially with the ongoing teases of the rumored Uso vs. Uso match-up at WrestleMania XL, during Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre next week on WWE RAW? Only time will tell.

#1. CM Punk causes a distraction

Drew McIntyre's issues with CM Punk picked up steam after the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Straight Edge Superstar reportedly tore his right triceps while receiving a Future Shock DDT from The Scottish Warrior. McIntyre would then aggravate the Second City Saint's injury by attacking the injured arm on the very next episode of WWE RAW.

Punk's absence from in-ring competition has brought nothing but joy to McIntyre. Drew continues to drag the former WWE Champion on social media. He mocked Punk's signature sitting pose during RAW this week. The Straight Edge Superstar would probably have had enough by now.

CM Punk could show up as a guest commentator on RAW next week. He could provide his insightful analysis during the Jey Uso vs. McIntyre match-up. Punk's presence may end up causing a major distraction for the new number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

How would you book Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!