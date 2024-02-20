Jey Uso breaks silence after Jimmy Uso cost him title match on WWE RAW

Jey Uso suffered yet another heartbreak on WWE RAW last night as his older twin brother Jimmy Uso once again cost him in the title match. The younger Uce recently took to social media to send his first message since the incident.

Jey took on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the latest edition of the red brand. The former tag team champion came pretty close to ending the Ring General's historic run and seemed to have the match in the bag when Jimmy Uso showed up to distract him. In the end, the Imperium leader managed to reign supreme once again. After the match, Jimmy got into the ring and laid out his former tag team partner with multiple Splashes from the top rope.

Jey Uso recently addressed the fallout from RAW on Instagram. While the former Bloodline member did not comment on Jimmy's actions, he showed off his battle scars after a brutal match against Gunther.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso look set to collide at WWE WrestleMania XL

After ruling the WWE tag team division for a long time, Jimmy and Jey Uso parted ways after the former cost his younger brother a chance to defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year. Following the betrayal, Jey left SmackDown and The Bloodline and was brought over to RAW by Cody Rhodes.

However, Jimmy Uso has continued targeting his brother despite the two being on different brands. The elder twin previously cost Jey and Cody the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day and once again stopped his brother from winning his first singles title on RAW last night.

It has long been rumored that The Usos will face off in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania, and the recent developments seem to be pointing in the same direction.

Jey and Jimmy also had a face-off at Royal Rumble, where the duo were the first two entrants in the men's Rumble. Their father, Rikishi, is also speculated to be involved in the feud in the near future.

