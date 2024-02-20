3 reasons why Cody Rhodes lost on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes suffered a rare loss on WWE RAW tonight. The American Nightmare fell to Drew McIntyre in the opening contest on the red brand this week. This was a PLE quality match on a weekly show ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Cody had Drew in position for a Cross Rhodes until Solo Sikoa arrived to influence the outcome of the match. The Bloodline’s Enforcer planted The American Nightmare with a Samoan Spike, allowing his opponent to get the win with a Claymore.

With the match now behind us, let’s take a look at three reasons why Cody Rhodes lost on WWE RAW:

#3. Tease for a rematch

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre seems to be the direction for both men on the road to WrestleMania XL. The seeds for the feud were planted after Cody brought Jey Uso to WWE RAW, drawing the ire of Drew in the process.

Since The American Nightmare didn’t lose the match clean tonight, he might get a rematch against his former tag team partner on a future episode of the red brand. Who knows, we may see the two superstars confront each other at Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

#2. To make Drew McIntyre look strong

Drew McIntyre remains one of the most consistent superstars on Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Warrior has picked up wins against some incredibly popular babyfaces on the red brand. Plus, he’s a major favorite to win the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Triple H might not have booked Drew to win tonight’s match if The Game intends for the former WWE Champion to lose the high-profile match-up in Perth. The controversial finish to tonight’s match was probably done to protect both men.

#1. To build Cody Rhodes’ feud with The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes has always been at a numbers disadvantage against The Bloodline. The American Nightmare lost his WrestleMania 39 match against Roman Reigns due to Solo Sikoa’s interference. He witnessed the same outcome during his match against Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW tonight.

The interference angle was most likely done to build Cody’s feud with the top faction. The American Nightmare was seen interacting with Seth Rollins backstage after his loss. The angle may lead to something at Elimination Chamber: Perth.