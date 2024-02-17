LA Knight to get another world title shot? 5 possible finishes for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

The line-up for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match is officially complete. The high-stakes match-up will see Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul square off against each other. The winner of the contest will earn the right to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton were the first two participants to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Scottish Warrior had defeated AJ Styles, whereas The Viper picked up the win over Sami Zayn on SmackDown last week. Lashley and Knight would pick up their respective wins over Bronson Reed and Ivar on the following episode of RAW.

Finally, Kevin Owens and Logan Paul punched their tickets to the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match after defeating Dominik Mysterio and The Miz, respectively, on the blue brand this week. Now that we have recapped the build to the match let’s explore five possible outcomes of the highly-anticipated match-up.

#5. The Viper strikes big time

Randy Orton is a veteran of Elimination Chamber. As a matter of fact, The Viper will be competing in his ninth Elimination Chamber match-up next Saturday. He is currently tied with former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho at eight Elimination Chamber match appearances.

Orton will, without a doubt, use this terrific veteran experience to full advantage. He might survive elimination long enough to emerge as the new number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Who knows, we may see The Legend Killer become a 15-time World Champion come WrestleMania XL.

#4. The All Mighty shows his wrath

Bobby Lashley’s last world title program may have been overshadowed by an unfortunate injury, but The All Mighty is looking to make 2024 his year. The former WWE Champion aligned himself with the Street Profits. Former Hit Row member B-Fab officially joined the stable two weeks ago on SmackDown.

Lashley has received consistent support from fans in the build-up to the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. A world title win for The All Mighty has long been overdue. Fans might not mind Lashley revisiting his feud with Seth Rollins, but this time for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. Drew McIntyre gets one step closer to finishing his story

Drew McIntyre’s heel turn has been a breath of fresh air. The Scottish Warrior continues to get better on the microphone with every promo. A major positive about his promos is that he does nothing but state facts. Additionally, his merchandise game is nothing short of brilliant.

McIntyre has already lost multiple shots at the world title. Fans wanted him to defeat Seth Rollins during their last meeting, but it did not happen. Triple H needs to let McIntyre win the world title in front of a live crowd, and there is no better way to kick off the journey than Elimination Chamber: Perth.

#2. LA Knight wins the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

LA Knight’s rise to superstardom was unlike anything the Stamford-based promotion experienced in 2023. The former Eli Drake got himself organically over with the WWE Universe. The meteoric rise earned him a title shot against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023.

Unfortunately, Knight would fail to defeat The Tribal Chief at the PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He would also come short of winning the title at Royal Rumble 2024. The trials and tribulations finally led him to the Elimination Chamber 2024. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship may have been out of his reach, but the Megastar might get his shot at Seth Rollins by winning the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

#1. Logan Paul could become a double champion at WrestleMania XL

In 2023, Logan Paul cost Seth Rollins the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Come February 24, the Maverick enters the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match to compete for the opportunity to face The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Logan has already proved his doubters wrong with his sheer athleticism and ring awareness. The reigning United States Champion might win the match next Saturday. He may even defeat Rollins to become a double champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think will come out as the winner in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

