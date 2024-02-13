WWE SmackDown star declares he will dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40: "Save the congratulations"

Seth Rollins may be in for a surprise as a WWE SmackDown star has set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship for WrestleMania 40. LA Knight continued to take one step closer to winning gold with a big victory on WWE RAW.

The Visionary appeared on RAW this week in a segment with Cody Rhodes. He showed much respect to his former rival and promised to be on his side in his feud with Roman Reigns and The Rock.

LA Knight defeated Ivar on RAW to book his ticket to the men's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the Chamber match will face the world champion for the title at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on RAW Talk after his win, Knight said that everyone should save their congratulations for WrestleMania 40.

"Let me talk to ya. There’ve been a little bit too many congratulations coming my way the last few months. Let’s be honest, everybody’s been talking about, ‘You know what, LA Knight, he’s come out of nothing, and all of a sudden, he’s this big star. Some would say a megastar.’ They’d be right. Yeah. Here’s the thing. What do I really have to hang my hat on yet at this point? What do I have to just sink my teeth into yet? I’d say you’ve got a big fat goose egg.”

He added that he was going to walk out of the big event with the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Seth Rollins.

"But let’s just go ahead and call it what it is. You’re telling about a man who came from feeble expectations and making it all the way to the top of the damn industry. People want to give me congratulations for that. Nah nah. Save the congratulations. Give me the congratulations when I walk out of Elimination Chamber the number one contender for that World Heavyweight Championship, and then congratulate me two times when I get to WrestleMania and I take it off of Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins," LA Knight said. [H/T Fightful]

Seth Rollins is currently inactive due to an injury. However, that hasn't stopped him from appearing on RAW to entertain WWE fans and build the value of the title around his waist.

Seth Rollins could pull off double duty at WWE WrestleMania 40

Fans expect WWE to book a tag team match involving the teams of Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes and The Rock & Roman Reigns for the first night of WrestleMania XL. The seeds for the match have been planted, and it's only a matter of time before WWE decides to pull the trigger.

The second night of Mania could see Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defend their world titles, respectively. The Tribal Chief's challenger has already been decided, as Cody Rhodes will face him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will find out who he will face after the Elimination Chamber match is over. Fans could see LA Knight emerge as the victor to challenge The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship.

