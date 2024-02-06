5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre must be added to the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Psychopath told Cody Rhodes he shouldn't go after Seth Rollins' gold last night on RAW. Fans of McIntyre know that he's quite persistent when it comes to chasing his goals.

The 38-year-old star previously came close to winning the coveted title on two occasions. He almost beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He could have defeated The Visionary if Damian Priest had not interfered in their bout on RAW: Day 1.

There's no doubt that many fans would love to see McIntyre compete in a major title match at WrestleMania 40. If you aren't one of them, here are five reasons that might convince you to rally behind the Scotsman.

#5 Consistency and reliability

There's no questioning Drew McIntyre's work ethic. The Scottish Warrior is among the most consistent and hardworking superstars on the roster. He has always stepped up to lead the company when needed. WWE had massive faith in him when they picked him to carry the RAW brand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, McIntyre is a reliable superstar who can bring out the best in his opponents whenever needed. From his all-out wars with Sheamus to his epic battles with Seth Rollins, the Scotsman has repeatedly proved he can hang with the best in this business.

#4 Solid character progression

Drew McIntyre arguably has one of the best character arcs going on WWE television at the moment. The whole journey of him taking the dark path has been must-watch. Fans were rooting for him to showcase his more ruthless side, and they got it in the build to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Plus, McIntyre has been telling things as they are in his promos. He has also talked about the usual interferences in Roman Reigns' matches. He is questioning Jey Uso's loyalty to the Monday Night RAW roster. If analyzed closely, these points seem valid, which is a significant sign of solid character progression.

#3 Past feud with Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are no strangers to competing against each other. A pre-main roster Rollins defeated McIntyre to qualify for the NXT Championship tournament years ago. The Scottish Warrior retaliated by retaining his WWE Championship against The Visionary shortly after the pandemic.

Three years later, they fought each other for the World Heavyweight Championship. Of all the opponents Rollins has faced for the title, Drew McIntyre got the closest to taking the world title from The Visionary.

#2 No CM Punk at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk's return to WWE reportedly changed the creative direction for several top stars in a major way. The Second City Saint crossed paths with many performers, including McIntyre, on the road to Royal Rumble 2024. Even Punk's triceps injury was seemingly a direct result of the impact of the Future Shock DDT.

With CM Punk no longer part of the world title picture on the Road to WrestleMania 40, WWE can once again put their trust in Drew McIntyre and have him compete in a multi-man match for the World Heavyweight Championship against Rollins and Sami Zayn. After all, fans aren't receptive to the idea of Cody Rhodes going after the title at 'Mania.

#1 Drew McIntyre needs to win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a live crowd

McIntyre would've won his first WWE Championship in front of a live crowd if it weren't for COVID-19. The Scottish Warrior was forced to raise the title in an empty arena, and the moment has stayed with him through all these years.

It's about time WWE pulled the trigger on a world title win or McIntyre in front of a live audience. Seth Rollins' run has reached the point where it has seemingly gotten stale. The World Heavyweight Championship needs to change hands, and the Scotsman seems to be the right superstar to take it off of The Visionary at WrestleMania 40.

