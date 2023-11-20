Drew McIntyre's heel turn presents the perfect opportunity to bring back former WWE champion after more than 5 years, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

This week's WWE RAW featured the apparent heel turn of Drew McIntyre, which has caught the attention of the pro-wrestling community. According to Vince Russo, this could be a great opportunity to orchestrate the return of another veteran.

The veteran in question is Tommy Dreamer. Known for his work in ECW, he rose to prominence as one of the best pro-wrestlers of his time. Since leaving the company, he has made sporadic appearances in WWE till 2016. He is currently signed to IMPACT wrestling, where he is the current Digital Media Champion.

While commenting on Drew McIntyre's future after RAW, Vince Russo spoke about how Adam Pearce could retaliate if the Scottish Superstar is revealed to be just a hired gun. On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran claimed that Tommy Dreamer could be brought in as Drew's rival:

"If Drew decides he is a hired gun, then Pearce decides, 'Then I am going to bring in hired guns to stop you.' That's where I am saying handpick people from IMPACT wrestling bro. People that we know, people that are over, and throw them in NXT... If the hired gun was Tommy Dreamer? People would watch that!"

Bully Ray has commented on the former WWE Superstar's star power

While Tommy Dreamer is no longer associated with the Stamford-based promotion, Bully Ray still believes he can draw a large viewership.

In an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about a hypothetical scenario where either Tommy Dreamer or Ray himself could be announced to show up on AEW:

"If the story went down the ECW road and I showed up in the right town ... there's monster business to be done there. This is not me blowing smoke up my own ass ... if you announced that Bully Ray, or even Tommy Dreamer to the matter, were showing up on 'AEW Dynamite' on whatever week it was, to come face-to-face and confront Jack Perry, you're doing over a million viewers," Ray said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for Tommy Dreamer, and if he will ever return to WWE.

