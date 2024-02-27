What massive change did Drew McIntyre initiate ahead of WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre’s Road to WrestleMania kicks off on WWE RAW tonight. The Scottish Warrior has been on a roll as of late. He survived five other men at the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre took to X ahead of the latest edition of the red brand to take a subtle shot at CM Punk. The former NXT Champion posted a picture of himself with LA Knight on his shoulders. He aptly captioned the picture to take a shot at The Straight Edge Superstar while putting himself over the process.

"The GTM. Go to Mania."

For those unaware, this was a dig on GTS or Go to Sleep (the finishing move popularized by Punk in the United States). McIntyre cut short Punk’s Road to WrestleMania by injuring The Voice of the Voiceless at the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Punk tore his triceps during the match. The injury was (kayfabe) aggravated by Drew McIntyre during his segment with The Straight Edge Superstar on an episode of WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior also began referring to himself as “DM Hunk.”

Is Drew McIntyre set for a match on WWE RAW tonight?

No, WWE hasn’t advertised a match for Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW this week. The former multi-time WWE Champion last competed on the February 19, 2024, episode of the red brand. He defeated former tag team partner Cody Rhodes that night.

Speaking of Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight on the red brand. Rhodes and Seth Rollins did the talk show segment with the Aussie Icon. The war of words turned into a brawl after Austin Theory tried to make it about himself.

It is worth mentioning that WWE teased the rumored tag team match between Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns-The Rock during The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth.