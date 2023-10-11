How is Ava related to Roman Reigns? Potential Bloodline member's relationship explored

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have not experienced the best of times recently. While the faction experienced immense success earlier, it has seen several betrayals in the last few months. Thus, it's only natural for Reigns and The Bloodline to want to add more members to their faction.

Keeping the same in mind, on this week's edition of NXT, Paul Heyman was seen explaining to Ava, the daughter of The Rock, what The Bloodline was. After she left the area, The Wise Man was also seen calling Roman Reigns. Since then, many have been wondering how are Reigns and Raine related.

To understand the same, it is important to know the relationship between The Rock and Roman Reigns. While many believe the two are related, that is not the case. The grandfathers of these two superstars, while not related by blood, considered each other 'Blood Brothers,' were close friends, and brought their families together to form the Anoa'i family.

So technically, Reigns and The Rock are not related. However, due to the bond their families share, the duo refer to each other as cousins. Hence, while Roman might not be related to Ava directly, she would still be a perfect member to join The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns will appear on SmackDown's season premiere this week

The August 11, 2023 edition of SmackDown was the last time fans saw Roman Reigns in WWE. During his appearance on the blue brand, Reigns was attacked by Jey Uso after the former defeated Jey at SummerSlam 2023. Thus, at a time when Reigns should have celebrated, he fell victim to an attack from Jey.

Since he has been absent, several notable developments have occurred within The Bloodline. While Jimmy Uso has joined the faction and seems to be bossing around, the heel faction lost at Fastlane 2023. Many fans have been wondering when Reigns would address these issues.

The answer to the same is that Roman Reigns will most likely speak about these topics when he appears on SmackDown this week. WWE announced he will be a part of the blue brand's season premier along with Triple H, who will also be present on the show.

Since this announcement, WWE fans have been excited about what Reigns will address. While he will likely talk about the issues within The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see if Reigns speaks about Paul Heyman's meeting with Ava Raine.