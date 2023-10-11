[WATCH] The Bloodline secretly recruits new family member on NXT; Paul Heyman gets caught red-handed

It has been years in the making, but it appears that Ava could finally be heading to WWE's main roster and taking her rightful place in The Bloodline.

The former Schism member left the group at No Mercy when Joe Gacy informed her that it was the wrong family for her. It now appears that Paul Heyman has taken her under her wing.

In a video shared online by NXT Anonymous, Paul Heyman is seen explaining Bloodline to The Rock's daughter backstage on the white and gold brand.

It seems that Heyman had an ulterior motive for heading to NXT, which could be so that the Bloodline could recruit a female member to match Rhea Ripley.

The Rock's daughter has proved her worth on NXT over the past few years, and it appears that she's finally heading to SmackDown and Bloodline.

