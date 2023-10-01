How did Becky Lynch pay tribute to former WWE Superstar at NXT No Mercy 2023? Analyzing the comparisons

Over the years, Becky Lynch has been known for her unique but great fashion sense. While Lynch always makes it a point to stand out with her wardrobe choices, she often pays her tributes to WWE legends from the past. This gesture is always well-received by fans.

At NXT No Mercy, Lynch once again did the same. WWE aired footage of the Irish star entering the arena before her NXT Women's Championship defense against Tiffany Stratton. While fans were excited to see Lynch arrive, there was something notable about her.

During her walk to the arena, The Man was seen in a black coat, pushing a shopping cart containing foreign objects. Based on her look, it seems Becky Lynch paid a tribute to WWE legend Raven. Many fans on social media also spoke about the same.

Given Becky Lynch will face Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match, it makes sense for her to pay tribute to Raven. After all, the WWE legend was known for his love of Extreme Rules matches. During his career in the Stamford-based promotion, he was involved in several hardcore bouts.

Becky Lynch wanted a WWE legend as her manager

Since becoming The Man, Becky Lynch has dominated the WWE roster. Whether working with old or new talent, Lynch has shown versatility. While the Irish star is enough on her own, she wants WWE legend Mick Foley to be her manager.

During an episode of Foley is Pod, Foley revealed the NXT Women's Champion has always wished to work with him. While the legend mentioned he was open to the idea, he added that Lynch was better off without him.

"You know who has always wanted me to do an angle, like, from a managerial perspective, it's Becky Lynch. She has pointed that out a few times. And I said, 'Hey, Becky, if you can talk about it, it would be like, I would, [say] yeah.' But she is doing really well on her own. So I can't think off hand of anybody who could benefit from me standing around ringside as a middle-aged man." [From 1:01:56 onwards]

Considering the match Lynch will be having against Tiffany Stratton, she could have certainly used Mick Foley's help. However, given Foley's revelation, it will be interesting to see if the duo will work together someday.