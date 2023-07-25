How big was Dwayne Johnson's historic donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation relief fund? 

Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) has been an important member of Hollywood and television since he left WWE. Not only did Johnson appear in several movies and shows, but he also became a very successful star and is one of the richest actors in the world. Johnson recently made sure to share his wealth by making a historic donation.

The 51-year-old lent support to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike by making a record donation to the organization's relief fund. This fund is used to help union members who are out of work due to a strike. While the exact figure of Johnson's donation was not revealed, it is reported to be seven figures.

SAG-AFTRA President Courtney B. Vance credited Johnson for his donation. Cyd Wilson, the executive director of the foundation, mentioned that the 51-year-old's donation will help several artists keep food on their tables. Wilson also added how Johnson remains humble about his donation. She said:

"And what is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running,” Wilson told Variety. “And it’s not lost on me that [Dwayne’s] very humble about this, but it is a way to get us started." [h/t Variety]

Johnson's move comes after the SAG-AFTRA sent a letter to some of the union's highest-earning members. In the letter, the foundation mentioned the financial constraints other members will face due to the strike. Johnson's generous donation is expected to pave the way for many more.

Dwayne Johnson was recently called out by 33-year-old SmackDown Superstar

Even today, a match with Dwayne Johnson is a dream for many superstars in WWE. While they may not be vocal about it, Grayson Waller took a different route when he called out The People's Champion. Recently, Waller has been on the bad side of several WWE legends.

The 33-year-old superstar called out Dwayne Johnson after they both indulged in a war of words on Twitter. During an interview on SmackDown, Waller spoke about how Johnson's attention is on him instead of his family. By saying so, he referred to the crisis going on between Roman Reigns and The Usos. Waller said:

"Every single week, his family is imploding right in front of him every week on SmackDown, but he is worried about me, and I know he's desperate for the Grayson Waller rub. If he wants more of my clout, he knows where to find me."

Check out Grayson Waller's call-out of Dwayne Johnson in the video below:

While Johnson is yet to respond to the Aussie, it will be interesting to see if this leads to a match at SummerSlam. In recent times, Waller has been involved in a segment with John Cena and a match against Edge. If the 33-year-old faces Johnson, he would be adding yet another legend to his list of impressive opponents.

