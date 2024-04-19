How did Bret Hart pay homage to his former tag team partner 6 years after his death? Exploring The Hitman's class act

As one of pro wrestling's all-time greats, Bret Hart is known for keeping his private life exactly that. Therefore, whenever fans of his get to witness the emotional and open side of his character, it is a moment for all to behold.

One person who throughout his career got to see the fun and more jovial side of The Hitman was his best friend and long-time tag team partner, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart.

The pair's on-screen alliance in WWE debuted in 1985 and would be a stepping stone for both men's careers. During their time as a duo, Bret and Jim captured tag team gold on two occasions.

Jim Neidhart sadly passed away in 2018, however, Bret continues to make sure his image lives on. Earlier today, Neidhart's daughter and current WWE star Natalya posted a photo on social media showing a touching tribute Bret made for his friend whilst vacationing in Australia.

Whilst Neidhart did not reach the heights that Bret Hart did, his commitment and passion for pro wrestling make him one of the most integral figures in the business still to this day.

Bret Hart on what Jim Neidhart meant to him

As well as his late great brother Owen, Jim Neidhart was certainly one of the stars who was closest to Bret Hart during his days in the WWE.

Following Jim Neidhart's passing in 2018, Bret Hart posted a touching tribute on his website, where he explained what The Anvil meant to him as well as how he impacted his wrestling career.

"I loved Jim as more than a brother. He was a one-of-kind character. The most beautiful thing about Jim was how on the longest days and in the most miserable times, he could always make you laugh. He'll always be the "Anvil", the big rhino, the tank. He was the best friend I ever had and I owe him for everything good that ever came my way as a pro wrestler."

Bret and Jim's efforts in the ring were immortalized in 2019 when The Hart Foundation was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.