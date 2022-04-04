Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are two of the most influential people in WWE. The Beast Incarnate joined WWE in 2002 after being a part of its developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

The question arises: How did Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman first meet? Lesnar and Heyman met at a live event when The Beast was a part of OVW.

On The Michael Kay Show, Lesnar said he met the WWE manager during a live event. Heyman was a part of the creative team at the same event.

The Beast added that Heyman sat beside him and introduced himself, and that was the first time they met and felt a connection right after:

“I’m German, he’s Jewish, what the…(laughs). It just started (their friendship) – I got called up on the road from Ohio Valley Wrestling. I was a prospect in developmental down there and they brought me to live events and I think Paul Heyman was part – on something to do with the creative team. Paul (had) just seen me sitting, taking it all in the stands one day, and he came up and introduced himself and we just sat down and had a connection.” (from 14:28 to 15:00)

Paul Heyman took credit for Brock Lesnar's success in WWE

Paul Heyman said Lesnar was victorious in his WWE career only because he led him throughout his journey.

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle PARDON MOI, @WWE , BUT BRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR IS A WRESTLEMANIA LEGEND BECAUSE HIS ADVOCATE LED HIM TO ALL THESE VICTORIES .... UNTIL NEXT SUNDAY, WHEN BROCK WILL ACKNOWLEDGE THE TRIBAL CHIEF @WWE ROMANREIGNS! PARDON MOI, @WWE, BUT BRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR IS A WRESTLEMANIA LEGEND BECAUSE HIS ADVOCATE LED HIM TO ALL THESE VICTORIES .... UNTIL NEXT SUNDAY, WHEN BROCK WILL ACKNOWLEDGE THE TRIBAL CHIEF @WWEROMANREIGNS! https://t.co/FOKtatOmUl

Before WrestleMania 38, Heyman tweeted Lesnar is a 'Mania legend because of him. Lesnar's streak of WrestleMania victories came to an end at The Showcase of the Immortals:

