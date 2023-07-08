How did Brock Lesnar react when Sable stayed in WWE after his exit?

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar was once hell-bent on making sure that his wife Sable didn't stay in the company.

The Beast Incarnate quit WWE immediately following his loss to Goldberg at WrestleMania XX at Madison Square Garden. He wanted to make it big in the NFL and had gotten tired of WWE's incredibly hectic travel schedule.

Brock Lesnar and Sable were in a relationship back then, and the latter was still a mainstay in WWE. Lesnar wasn't happy one bit over her being on the road. In his 2011 book, Death Clutch, Lesnar explained why he wanted Sable to leave WWE following his exit. As per Lesnar, he tried to make Sable quit the promotion as he was worried about her safety. Check out his full comment below:

"I guess I can’t really blame Rena for not walking out when I did. We weren’t married, I had just made myself unemployed, and the odds of a guy who never played college football making an NFL roster were not good. But none of that stopped me from trying to get her to quit. I hated it when Rena was on the road. There is a lot of testosterone in the business, and I was worried about what some jacka** might do or say to her." [H/T Death Clutch]

Sable followed Brock Lesnar out of WWE soon after

Sable remained with WWE for three more months following Lesnar's exit. On the June 29, 2004 taping of WWE SmackDown, she lost a singles match to her arch-rival Torrie Wilson. This was her last match in WWE and she was finally released on August 10, 2004.

Sable has stayed away from the pro-wrestling limelight since then, barring a bunch of appearances alongside Brock Lesnar in NJPW. She was one of the most iconic faces of the Attitude Era and fans would love to see her get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame somewhere down the line.

