How to cash in Money in the Bank in WWE 2K22?

WWE 2K22 is one of the franchise's best efforts to date. It gives users more customization options than ever before and comes with an extensive roster of current and former superstars.

One feature of WWE 2K22 has earned critical acclaim: Universe Mode. Fans love the number of things one can do in Universe Mode, hailing WWE 2K for replicating what WWE does in real life. One of the countless things that go into the booking aspect is the Money in the Bank briefcase.

You can trigger Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE 2K22 and earn a world championship match at your chosen time and place. Look no further if you're wondering how to cash the briefcase while playing the game because we have the answer for you right here!

BAH GAWD, IT'S THE MONEY IN THE BANK HOLDER!

If you want to cash in Money in the Bank in WWE 2K22, follow these steps:

Ensure that at least one wrestler on your WWE roster has a Money in the Bank contract in their possession in Universe Mode. Wait for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view to conclude in Universe Mode. It takes place during May, but you can change that by going to 'Calendar' and updating the schedule. After the show concludes, there will be two Money in the Bank contract holders. Choose 'Announce Cash-In' from the match lineup during a show that one of the MITB holders is a part of. When you do that, the briefcase holder will challenge either the RAW/SmackDown Women's Champion or the WWE/Universal Champion.

Surprise cash-ins in WWE 2K22

If you don't want to announce the cash-in and go at it with the element of surprise, you can do that too in WWE 2K22. You should be in a match with a champion and pause the game. Once you do that, the 'Cash-In' option will appear.

Choosing it will bring the holder of the briefcase out to the ring. Press A/X (Xbox/PlayStation) to cash the briefcase in. However, there's no guarantee it'll happen. Circumstances in the ring will determine whether or not the wrestler with the contract will cash in.

Sometimes, the superstar will leave after coming out. If this happens, you must pick another moment to trigger the cash-in. If a champion is exhausted or severely injured, a cash-in is more likely to happen.

