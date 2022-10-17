How close was Kenny Omega returning to WWE? 

Kenny Omega is one of the most prominent wrestlers outside of WWE. He is best known for his time on different independent circuits, NJPW, and eventually at AEW. Although he never went back to the Stamford-based promotion after spending time on their developmental brand, that was almost not the case in 2019.

In 2005, Deep South Wrestling (WWE's former developmental brand) offered a developmental contract to Omega after he tried out and eventually became full-time. However, he asked for his release in August 2006. Even though Kenny didn't make it big in World Wrestling Entertainment, he has gone on to compete in different promotions like PWG, ROH, and even in Japan for NJPW.

Six years after signing with NJPW in 2014, he departed the company after his contract expired. During this time, Kenny announced that he was a free agent and got fans wondering where he might end up next.

The answer ended up being All Elite Wrestling. However, there was also another major promotion interested in him.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, the 39-year-old opened up that WWE had a fantastic offer and were very professional. Despite the deal falling through, the AEW star had nothing but great things to say about WWE.

"WWE's offer was of course, fantastic. They went about it in a very professional and courteous way and those guys are nothing but professionals...Every offer, there was no clear cut winner because there is always positives and negatives to every scenario. The most surprising thing to me was how cool it was to discuss my future with WWE. I was like, 'Yeah, I'll hear you guys out' but I didn't think it would be good because everyone was telling me what to expect. I have nothing but great things to say about them."

Kenny Omega signed a four-year contract with AEW on February 7, 2019, along with Matt and Nick Jackson, where they are also Executive Vice Presidents. They are currently suspended due to the infamous backstage brawl after this year's All Out event.

Why did Kenny Omega choose AEW over WWE?

Although the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion had a great offer from the Stamford-based promotion, All Elite Wrestling still won due to The Elite.

In the same interview, he opened up that besides being with his friends, he also has creative freedom in the promotion.

"At the end of the day AEW presented me with something that just couldn't be beat. I'm with my best friends in the business and have a little bit of control with my creative, which is of course very important. I feel it's the platform for me to have my voice be heard. I like challenges and I like the prospect of this being a blundering failure."

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Thank you voters and congrats to the other winners. Especially the Bucks. Thank you voters and congrats to the other winners. Especially the Bucks. https://t.co/lcr75dcq66

